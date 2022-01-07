Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. 67,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.