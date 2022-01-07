Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of SAR traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,673. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

