Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

SAR stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.