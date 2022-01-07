Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,251. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

