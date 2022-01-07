Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target Raised to €685.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €590.00 ($670.45) to €685.00 ($778.41) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $685.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS SUVPF opened at $625.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.59. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $428.50 and a 52 week high of $736.22.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.