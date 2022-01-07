Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $397.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.78 and a 200 day moving average of $342.94. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

