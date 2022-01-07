Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

ROST stock opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

