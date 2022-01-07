Saturna Capital CORP Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 531.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 69,284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 27.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

