Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $3.54 Million Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,043,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,675,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,780,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $128.59 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.