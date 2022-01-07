Saturna Capital CORP Purchases Shares of 3,178 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $156.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $285.19 billion, a PE ratio of 143.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

