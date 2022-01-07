SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SBFG stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

