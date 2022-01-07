SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $45,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.75.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC opened at $349.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.50. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

