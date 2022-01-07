Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

