Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.98. 13,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

