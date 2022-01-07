Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,727. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

