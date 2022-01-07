Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.44. 596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Scholastic by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,129,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,258,000 after purchasing an additional 652,845 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $12,193,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $11,367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 25.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 99,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 76.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

