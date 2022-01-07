Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,373.73

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,373.73 ($31.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,390 ($32.21). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,335 ($31.46), with a volume of 39,451 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,370.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,502.36.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

