Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $$29.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

