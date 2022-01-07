Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.