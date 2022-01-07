Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,170,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after buying an additional 110,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,905,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,423,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.