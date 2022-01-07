Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000.

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,293. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $114.19.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

