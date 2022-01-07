Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR) traded up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 590,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 470,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £5.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

About Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.