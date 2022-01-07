Scotiabank Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.06.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.85. 267,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$19.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.