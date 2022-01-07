SeaChange International, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for SeaChange International in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 124.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

