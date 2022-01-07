Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Seagate Technology reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,616 shares of company stock valued at $120,676,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

