Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 107.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 333.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $112.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

