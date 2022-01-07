Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,007 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Seagate Technology worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $238,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.67. 17,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.