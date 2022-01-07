Secret (SCRT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.17 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Secret has a market capitalization of $878.43 million and approximately $20.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00014061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00284185 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009242 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

