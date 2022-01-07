Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $642,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 4.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 365.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

NYSE GLW opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

