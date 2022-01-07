Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 28,500 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 71.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

GTY stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.71%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

