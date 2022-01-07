Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

