Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hess by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after buying an additional 538,654 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 135.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.