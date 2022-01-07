Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $116.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.09.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.