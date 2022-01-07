Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 221 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

