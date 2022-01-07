Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)’s stock price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 18,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF)

Seeing Machines Ltd. engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. It operates through the following business segment: Automotive, Off-Road, Fleet, Aviation, Scientific Advances, and Other. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events.

