Seigniorage Shares Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $361,762.23 and $5,647.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

