Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up 1.7% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $137.68. 17,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,642. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.