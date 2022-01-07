Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,281 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.1% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 146.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

