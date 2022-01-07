SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 19,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $499,177.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 904,377 shares of company stock valued at $19,691,766 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

