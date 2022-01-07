Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $2.37 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 82,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,443. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.66 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

