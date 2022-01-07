Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

BND stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 61,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,955. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

