SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 9,249 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1,054.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Park National worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Park National by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Park National by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Park National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.