SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $180.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

