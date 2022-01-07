SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.16% of Wabash National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 44.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wabash National by 50.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,251 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 10.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 40,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

