SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 174 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after purchasing an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.