Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys Shares of 24,872 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DV. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of DV stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.