Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

