Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.02. 8,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,615,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, lifted their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.90.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.