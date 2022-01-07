Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

SMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 381,522 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 2,164.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 219,110 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.