Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Stock Holdings Raised by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up 1.5% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after buying an additional 483,178 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 484,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after buying an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 197,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 157,686 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.